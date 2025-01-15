Paramount Pictures is one of the oldest film studios in the United States and part of the Big Five majors—Universal Pictures, Paramount Pictures, Warner Bros, Walt Disney Studios, and Sony Pictures. Their recent action adventure, Sonic the Hedgehog 3, is performing well at the cinemas and has reached a milestone for the studio’s highest-grossers. It has surpassed Christopher Nolan’s Interstellar to achieve this feat. Scroll below for the deets.

Several films have come out of Paramount Pictures, including Iron Man 2, the Transformers movies Dark of the Moon and Revenge of the Fallen, and Top Gun: Maverick. The film by Jeff Fowler is already one of the top 10 highest-grossing films of 2024 at the US box office. It has beaten Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire’s $196.35 million domestic haul to achieve an interesting feat.

Like the other movies, Sonic the Hedgehog 3 also did not perform well on Monday. According to Luiz Fernando’s report, it grossed $632K on its fourth Monday, a harsh dip of -63.8% from the previous Monday. It also lost 164 theatres on last Friday and is now playing in over 3,582 theatres. The film has hit a $205.5 million cume in the United States.

According to Collider’s report, Sonic 3 is now officially one of the top 25 highest-grossing movies in Paramount Pictures’ domestic box office history. The film had to beat Christopher Nolan’s blockbuster Interstellar. The sci-fi film collected $203.22 million during its run at the domestic box office. It might become the 20th highest-grossing film the following weekend. Jeff Fowler’s film is the 25th highest-grossing film by Paramount Pictures at the US box office, as per The Numbers.

The Keanu Reeves starrer movie grossed $180.3 million overseas, bringing the worldwide cume to $385.80 million. Sonic the Hedgehog 3 was released on December 20.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

