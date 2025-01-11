Keanu Reeves, who’s basically Hollywood’s nicest guy, found himself in a major on-set accident, all while shooting one of the wildest action movies ever.

The film, packed with insane car chases, nunchucks, and just about every type of action you could imagine, took a physical toll on everyone involved. But Reeves kept his cool, despite the chaos. “Everyone is pretty tired—but it’s the best kind of tired,” Keanu said. “It’s like you climbed a mountain now you’re resting.” Sure, Keanu, but let’s get back to that head-cutting bit.

Reeves confessed, “I made a mistake once—I cut a gentleman’s head open.” No big deal, right? Yikes. But that wasn’t the only mishap. One poor soul actually got hit by a car. “He was in the car, so he had to go to the hospital, but he was okay,” Keanu explained. But to lighten the mood (and maybe give the crew a little hope), Keanu added, “No humans were harmed in the filming of this motion picture!” Well, Keanu, you’re a gem for that.

As for the John Wick stunts, this one went all-out. If you thought the previous John Wick films were tough, think again. Keanu admitted this was the hardest physical role of his career. “John Wick: Chapter 4 has the most action of any of the [John Wick] films, which is saying a lot,” he said. And believe him—he’s been through some serious action movie paces, like The Matrix.

The stunts in Chapter 4 reached next-level craziness. One involved Keanu driving, reloading a gun, and shooting out of the car—all at once. Three months of training went into that insanity. “It’s new levels of action,” Keanu said, and we can’t help but agree. The guy trained with nun-chucks, performed impossible car stunts, and still looked like a badass. Oh, and that toolbox he mentioned? Yeah, that includes enough insane skills to make anyone a John Wick legend.

