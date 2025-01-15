Unni Mukundan starrer Marco has held on strongly for yet another day, and all thanks to the Makar Sankranti holiday, the Malayalam action thriller witnessed a good jump at the box office. In 26 days, the film stands at a total of 59.73 crore.
Budget & Recovery
Mounted on a budget of 30 crore, the film has earned 99.1% return on investment and it would it is only a few steps away to attain the hit tag at the box office. The film churned out a profit of 29.73 crore against a total collection of 59.73 crore.
Marco Box Office Collection Day 26
Marco needs a total of 60 crore collection at the box office to earn the hit tag, and currently, it is only 27 lakh away from achieving the hit tag. On the 26th day, the fourth Tuesday, January 14, the film earned 0.50 crore at the box office.
Check out the week-wise breakdown of the action thriller at the box office.
- Week 1: 27.6 crore
- Week 2: 16.3 crore
- Week 3: 13.15 crore
- 4th Friday: 0.4 crore
- 4th Saturday: 0.70 crore
- 4th Sunday: 0.70 crore
- 4th Monday: 0.38 crore
- 4th Tuesday: 0.50 crore
Total: 59.73 crore
Marco Hindi Box Office
The Hindi version of Marco stands at a total of 12.46 crore and the action thriller earned 35 lakh on the fourth Tuesday, January 14.
Check out the week-wise breakdown of the Hindi version of the action thriller at the box office.
- Week 1: 0.28 crore
- Week 2: 4.6 crore
- Week 3: 5.92 crore
- 4th Friday: 0.23 crore
- 4th Saturday: 0.42 crore
- 4th Sunday: 0.43 crore
- 4th Monday: 0.23 crore
- 4th Tuesday: 0.35 crore
Total: 12.46 crore
