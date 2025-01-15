Unni Mukundan starrer Marco has held on strongly for yet another day, and all thanks to the Makar Sankranti holiday, the Malayalam action thriller witnessed a good jump at the box office. In 26 days, the film stands at a total of 59.73 crore.

Budget & Recovery

Mounted on a budget of 30 crore, the film has earned 99.1% return on investment and it would it is only a few steps away to attain the hit tag at the box office. The film churned out a profit of 29.73 crore against a total collection of 59.73 crore.

Marco Box Office Collection Day 26

Marco needs a total of 60 crore collection at the box office to earn the hit tag, and currently, it is only 27 lakh away from achieving the hit tag. On the 26th day, the fourth Tuesday, January 14, the film earned 0.50 crore at the box office.

Check out the week-wise breakdown of the action thriller at the box office.

Week 1: 27.6 crore

Week 2: 16.3 crore

Week 3: 13.15 crore

4th Friday: 0.4 crore

4th Saturday: 0.70 crore

4th Sunday: 0.70 crore

4th Monday: 0.38 crore

4th Tuesday: 0.50 crore

Total: 59.73 crore

Marco Hindi Box Office

The Hindi version of Marco stands at a total of 12.46 crore and the action thriller earned 35 lakh on the fourth Tuesday, January 14.

Check out the week-wise breakdown of the Hindi version of the action thriller at the box office.

Week 1: 0.28 crore

Week 2: 4.6 crore

Week 3: 5.92 crore

4th Friday: 0.23 crore

4th Saturday: 0.42 crore

4th Sunday: 0.43 crore

4th Monday: 0.23 crore

4th Tuesday: 0.35 crore

Total: 12.46 crore

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

