The year 2025 has started on a very good note for the Telugu Film Industry. Tollywood has delivered its first super hit film at the box office with Sankranthiki Vasthunam starring Venkatesh. In 12 days, the film stands at a total collection of 147.2 crore*.

Budget & Profit

The comedy-drama has been mounted on a budget of a reported 50 crore and has earned a profit of 100.48 crore* at the box office, churning out a massive 194.56%* return on investment. This is the second-most profitable Indian film of 2025 after the Malayalam film Rekhachithram, which is walking towards 300% profit.

Sankranthiki Vasthunam Box Office Day 12

On the 12th day, January 25, the second Saturday, Sankranthiki Vasthunam earned 6.3 crore at the box office. This is a 75% jump from the previous day, which earned 3.6 crore. The film will hit the 200 crore mark at the box office on the second weekend.

Surpasses Pushpa 2 Profits!

Interestingly, Venkatesh’s film has surpassed the profits made by Pushpa 2. Allu Arjun’s film has been mounted on a budget of 500 crore and churned out a profit of 152.46%* at the box office. Since Allu Arjun’s film is the second most profitable Telugu film of 2024, surpassing Pushpa 2, Venkatesh has surpassed the profits of all the Telugu films of 2024 except 1.

Only HanuMan Remains Unbeatable

Teja Sajja’s HanuMan is the most profitable Telugu film of 2024, with a profit of 235%. Sankranthiki Vasthunam needs to earn a total of 167.5 crore at the box office to surpass the most profitable Telugu film of 2024.

Check out the day-wise breakdown of Venkatesh’s film at the box office.

Day 1: 23 crore

Day 2: 20 crore

Day 3: 17.5 crore

Day 4: 16 crore

Day 5: 17.75 crore

Day 6: 19.35 crore

Day 7: 8.4 crore

Day 8: 6.75 crore

Day 9: 4.75 crore

Day 10: 3.8 crore

Day 11: 3.6 crore

Day 12: 6.3 crore

Total: 147.2 crore

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

