Advertisement

Kapil Sharma and the crew his crew on The Kapil Sharma Show are here to make us laugh with new episodes every weekend. While it’s said that one doesn’t need a PHD to make another smile, let us tell you the comedians on this show are pretty well and highly educated.

And this World Literacy Day, We tell you who has studied what.

From diplomas and degrees to even being postgraduates and MBA holders – scroll below to know how much Kapil Sharma, Bharti Singh, Kiku Sharda, Sumona Chakravarti, Archana Puran Singh and others have studied.

Kapil Sharma

Advertisement

The comedian and host of The Kapil Sharma Show has a Bachelor of Arts and a diploma in Computer Applications from Hindu College, Amritsar. Additionally, he has done a Postgraduate Diploma in Commercial Arts from Apeejay College, Jalandhar, according to reports.

Kiku Sharda

After finishing his schooling at Don Bosco High school, Mumbai, Kiku joined Narsee Monjee College of Commerce and Economics, Mumbai with a degree in Commerce. Kiku, who essays multiple roles in The Kapil Sharma Show, also did his MBA from Chetan’s Institute of Management Studies and Research, Mumbai.

Krushna Abhishek

While which degree Krushna studied is unknown to many, we can tell you he did his schooling at St. Loran High School

Bharti Singh

Bharti finished her schooling at a government school in Amritsar and later she went to BBK DAV College for Women, Punjab. There this The Kapil Sharma Show comedian completed her degree in Bachelor of Arts (B.A). She has also done her Post graduation in History from I. K. Gujral Punjab Technical University.

Chandan Prabhakar

Chandan Prabhakar studied at Shri Ram Ashram Senior Secondary School, Amritsar. Later, he did his B. Tech in Mechanical Engineering from Hindu College, Amritsar.

Sumona Chakravarti

Sumona started schooling at Loreto Convent School, Lucknow before completing it at Hiranandani Foundation School, Powai, Mumbai. The Kapil Sharma Show cast member graduated as a student of Bachelor of Arts in Economics from Jai Hind College, Mumbai.

Archana Puran Singh

Archana completed her schooling from St Jesus and Mary in Dehradun before pursuing a degree in English Honors from Lady Shri Ram College For Women, Delhi University.

Rochelle Rao

The leggy lass of The Kapil Sharma Show is a smart one too. Rochelle holds a BSc in Electronic Media degree from MOP Vaishnav College for Women, Chennai.

Sudesh Lehri

Unfortunately, Sudesh’s education qualifications are unknown.

Which The Kapil Sharma Show’s team member’s educational qualification shocked you the most?

Must Read: Kangana Ranaut’s Thalaivii Bags A 55 Crore Deal, To Release On Two OTT Platforms Simultaneously?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube