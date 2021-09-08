Advertisement

Salman Khan’s film Dabangg, which was released in 2010, became a blockbuster that year. Arbaaz Khan produced film was also a Khan clan film, where the entire family participated to produce this box office phenomenon. This irked the popular socialite, author, columnist and self-proclaimed film critic, Shobhaa De.

The author is also known for speaking her mind. Whenever she ruffles a few feathers, she seems to revel in the controversy of it all. Her criticism of celebs performance in films did not go down well with the actors and actresses. At times she even received flack for it.

After the release of Dabangg, Shobhaa De penned a bitter review of the film. As reported by Indian Express, she wrote, “The one scene that really and truly created history and will go down as an astonishing cinematic moment is the one of Salman Khan’s shirt tearing, popping and flying off his back… all by itself! The shirt deserves a special award for performing this remarkable feat – perhaps; it marks a first in world cinema!” She continued, “Those looking for a plot,be warned – it is flimsier than Munni’s (Malaika in a sizzling item number that out-beedis Bipasha’s) barely-there costumes. Both are ‘badnaam’.” Now this was a typical De humour that bordered on being nasty.

At that time Salman Khan landed in controversy for making statements on terrorism and the 26/11 terrorist attack in Mumbai. De took this opportunity to attack Salman by tweeting, “Salman Khan’s shocking statement about 26/11 smacks of arrogance, ignorance and plain stupidity. A lame apology won’t do Sallu Bhai. Boycott Dabangg.”

Shobhaa De’s tweet did not go down well with Arbaaz Khan, who in turn retaliated by writing, “Hey guys what’s your opinion on Shobha De a writer of sleaze and pornographic novels. She writes a lot of sh*# about Salman and Malaika. Her claim to fame is marrying some rich industrialist. I’m not sure if it’s 3 or 4. Pl lemme know”

Arbaaz then started a campaign of sorts on Twitter against the author. He wrote, “Mr De hold on to your money or Shobha at 60 can still compete with Elizabeth Taylor… One thought that age makes you wiser but unfortunately, it’s not happening in the case of Shobhaa who is 60… Shobhaa’s opinions on my family reeks of bias, jealousy and frustration. I have been ignoring her comments for the longest time but no more…”

