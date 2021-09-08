'Justin Bieber: Our World' to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on Oct 8
Award-winning filmmaker Michael D. Ratner’s documentary ‘Justin Bieber: Our World’ is set to premiere globally on Amazon Prime Video on October 8.

It goes inside the pop star’s life and his first full concert in three years, and is produced by Ratner’s OBB Pictures, Bieber Time Films, and Scooter Braun Films.

“Performing live and connecting with my fans through music is deeply meaningful to me,” said Bieber.

