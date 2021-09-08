Advertisement

Emma Stone and Ryan Reynolds are back again with their amazing adventures to take its audiences on a fun prehistoric journey. Featuring a high-profile voice cast, ‘The Croods : A New Age’, the second edition of ‘The Croods’, is all set to hit the cinemas on the 10th of September, 2021.

In The Croods: A New Age, the main protagonists venture off into the unknown in search of “tomorrow.” Alongside their friend Guy, the cave family settles on a piece of land and learns that it’s owned by Phil and Hope Betterman. As seen in the trailer, the movie continues the ever-evolving story of the Croods and the Bettermans as they learn to live together on the most sublime farm for a safer place to live in a new paradise and make rivals out of their new neighbors – the Bettermans, who are much more evolutionarily advanced with their hippy vibe and luxe living.

The main cast returns for The Croods: A New Age and includes several A-list names from mainstream cinema. It is directed by Joel Crawford with Nicolas Cage, Emma Stone, Ryan Reynolds, Catherine Keener reprising their roles from the previous edition. In supporting roles, the Game of Thrones star, Peter Dinklage, joins the cast, along with a Star Wars veteran, Kelly Marie Tran, one of America’s most endearing actresses.

The release of The Croods 2: A New Age, with its hilarious mishaps and plot, is one of the most entertaining movies for all! People, of all ages, are excited and impatient to watch their thrilling adventures on the big screens. The movie releases in English and Hindi.

