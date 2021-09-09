Advertisement

Sharib Hashmi is right now rocking the OTT world. The actor tasted success a bit late in his life, despite giving movies like Filmistaan and Nakkash. Thankfully, with The Family Man, the actor got what he deserved. Sharib now looks back at his days when the needle wasn’t moving for him.

The actor shot to fame with The Family Man and with the second season, his fan base has considerably increased. He recently shared how he saw a 360 degree turn in his life post the show’s blockbuster success.

Advertisement

Sharib Hashmi shared, “I did a few independent films, which came and went, nobody took notice of them really. I was trying to do some interesting films as well, some got shelved, while some got stuck midway. Saal nikalte jaa rahe the. Then suddenly The Family Man (TFM) came and it completely changed things for me. Season 1 was followed by Asur, and Scam, they changed things for me in a big way. OTT is a boon for me, I am very thankful,” as reported by Hindustan Times.

He further added that the love he got for The Family Man was unexpected, putting pressure on him to deliver in the second season.

“I had huge expectations of my own, but when the show started streaming, my expectations were more than met, it was beyond my imagination. I am still receiving so many compliments, it’s been really amazing. I feel blessed to be part of such an amazing show. The kind of love the entire team has received is beautiful actually,” he said.

On the work front, Sharib Hashmi will be seen in Sidharth Malhotra and Rashmika Mandanna’s upcoming film, Mission Majnu.

Must Read: Taarak Mehta Fame Munmun Dutta & Raj Anadkat Love Rumours Gets Hilarious Reactions; “Tapu Did What Jethalal Could Never Do,” Writes A Netizen

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube