Acclaimed actor Pankaj Tripathi loves telling a story, and he wants to try his hands at directing movies.

Pankaj said: “I came in because I love the process and how the actor becomes a part of the story telling. Coming from a small village in Bihar, I grew up listening to stories. Now I have developed a liking for telling stories too.”

Pankaj Tripathi continued, “So, apart from acting, I would like to direct a movie. A producer also plays an important part, but it is the director who has the vision of the story.”

Pankaj Tripathi has been part of many movies, but it was Anurag Kashyap’s ‘Gangs of Wasseypur’ in 2012 that turned out to be his breakthrough performance. His other noted worthy performances included pivotal parts in films like Fukrey, Masaan, Nil Battey Sannata, Bareilly Ki Barfi, Newton, Stree, Ludo and Mimi.

The actor’s credit also includes acclaimed roles in web series like Mirzapur, Criminal Justice, Yours Truly and Criminal Justice: Behind Closed Doors.

On the work front, Pankaj Tripathi was last seen in the film ‘Sherdil: The Pilibhit Saga’. As of now, he is now gearing up for the release of two film ‘Fukrey 3′ and ‘OMG 2 – Oh My God!’.

