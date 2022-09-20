Richa Chadha is soon to be married and the wedding prep is currently in full swing. While the celebrations are expected to start end of next week, the actor’s teams are currently in prep mode to ensure the actress looks her regal best for her ceremonies and celebrations.

For the Delhi functions, the actress’ jewellery is being custom made by a 175 old jeweller family from Bikaner who are custom making bridal jewellery. The Khajanchi family are a revered family of jewellers who are known for their statement heirloom pieces and they will be designing signature pieces for Richa Chadha.

The Khajanchi family are descendants of Moti Chand Khajanchi, one of the earliest art collectors in Rajasthan and the patrons of their jewellery includes the royal family of Bikaner.

Richa Chadha took to social media to confirm her October wedding with her beau, Ali Fazal. She took to Twitter and shared an image that said: “New Life, Loading” with a tweet that reads: “Can’t wait for October”.

The couple are expected to have wedding celebrations and functions in Delhi and Mumbai, with a special party also planned in Delhi post the wedding in mid-October at Delhi Gymkhana Club.

Richa Chaddha and Ali Fazal, who have been dating for a really long time, were originally meant to be wedded in April 2020, but owing to covid restrictions, the wedding was positioned twice.

The two reportedly met on the sets of ‘Fukrey’ in 2012 for the first time. The two will soon be seen sharing screen space once again in the third instalment of the ‘Fukrey’ franchise.

