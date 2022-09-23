James Cameron’s Avatar is back in theatres today and it has already witnessed a good start in its overseas market. The 2009 movie has been remastered and re-released before its much-awaited sequel hits the big screen in December this year.

The James Cameron directorial is not the first re-release of this year. Before this, Spider-Man: No Way Home made it to the big screen with an extended cut. While talking about the Zoe Saldana starrer, though it doesn’t have any new footage being added in the movie itself, it does consist of a post-credit scene teasing the upcoming sequel.

Coming back to the point, the Avatar re-release has already opened to a few theatres overseas, and the numbers it has clocked are great. As per Collider, the James Cameron directorial has started its journey with five early overseas markets, including France, Korea, Saudi Arabia, Belgium, and the Philippines, and made $877K.

We previously reported that the buzz of Avatar re-release is also strong in India. The film is witnessing an unexpectedly surprising response in advance booking. A lot of it can be owed to the reduction in ticket pricing for National Cinema Day.

Recently, the director spoke about Avatar re-release, which will be a remastered 4K version. The Titanic helmer said that the higher visual quality has made the movie even more pleasurable to watch. Cameron revealed that his kids got to see it on the big screen for the first time, and their reaction left him speechless. James hoped that’s how the audience would react to it.

Currently, Avatar already stands as the highest-grossing movie of all time. If a miracle happens, then it can make new records by touching the $3 billion milestone globally. Let’s see how much the James Cameron directorial makes through its re-release.

