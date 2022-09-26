Chup is finding traction amongst its target audience, what with 2.25 crores* more coming in on Sunday. On National Cinema Day, the film had surprised with collections to the tune of 3.06 crores and then on Saturday it had sustained well to collected 2.07 crores more. The trending had indicated that the R Balki directed film was indeed finding takers and hence one could foresee growth coming on Sunday, hence resulting in the weekend total of 7.38 crores*.

This is what happened as multiplex audiences were happy to give this ensemble affair a dekko. Though the film is a psychological crime drama and makes a statement on film criticism in the media, the elite was keen to find out what new has the director brought on screen this time around. No wonder, despite the niche theme of the film, Chup the footfalls have been rather consistent, which means one can expect footfalls to be rather steady during the weekdays as well.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The good news is that ticket prices have been slashed across all multiplexes right through the week for Chup as well, which means patrons can catch the film at mere Rs. 100 across all premium properties too. One just hopes that this news travels fast and more and more audience base gets to know about it so that they throng theatres all over again for the film and soak in all the entertainment.

*Estimates, Final numbers awaited

(All collections as per production and distribution sources)

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Must Read: Chup Movie Review: R. Balki’s Love Letter To Cinema & Guru Dutt Is A Winsome Wild Idea With A Lot Of Merits

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram