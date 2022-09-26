There was a bit of growth that Dhokha found on Sunday as 0.80 crores* came in. The first day stays to be the best for the film as 1.25 crores had come in then, and that too on reduced ticket prices. Post that the numbers stayed below the 1 crore mark. The total so far stands at 2.70 crores*.

The trend is interesting because it shows all over again how films like these with limited budgets and scale need all the more support from multiplexes to be screened at lower ticket rates.

In the same time duration, Brahmastra too was playing at regular ticket rates and still, there were footfalls despite Dhokha being in its third week.

On the other hand, Dhokha hasn’t been able to grow and though Chup has done somewhat better, even for that film the best day stayed on to be Friday.

Not that the Dhokha makers are much worried since this Kookie Gulati-directed film has already recovered its entire investment by means of sale of satellite and OTT rights. Still, when a film is made well and qualifies for a theatrical experience, why let go of that opportunity?

Its high time that ticket rates for films with such genre and set up get a flat ticket rate ranging from Rs. 100-150 on a regular basis and not just for events like National Cinema Day or Navratri bonanza (as the case is for this week in particular) so that everyone thrives and shines.

*Estimates, Dhokha Final numbers awaited

(All collections as per production and distribution sources)

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Koimoi has not independently verified numbers.

