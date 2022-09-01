Bollywood couple Kunal Kemmu and Soha Ali Khan shared a video of them visiting a Ganpati temple along with their four-year-old daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu.

The short clip shows Inaaya praying at the temple, feeding a cow and even putting a tilak on her parents’ foreheads.

Kunal Kemmu and Soha Ali Khan wished everyone a Happy Ganesh Chaturthi on their respective Instagram pages.

“Wishing everyone a Happy Ganesh Chaturthi. May lord Ganesha bring happiness peace and light into all your lives. Ganpati Bappa Moriya #happyganeshchaturthi,” Kunal Kemmu & Soha Ali Khan wrote.

Social media users could not stop themselves and praised the upbringing the two actors have given their daughter.

A user wrote: “Must appreciate the way you both are upbringing your daughter, she is so adorable.”

Another said: “Kunal asked her daughter to use right hand to ring a ghanti. And I thought its only my parents who do this.”

A netizen praised how Kunal asked “Inaaya to hit the bell with her right hand and not left. Really shows your good upbringing and good teachings by your parents.”

Calling Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu a “good parent”, a fan said: “You both are very good parents. Jo apne bacchon ko India ke har festival mein participate kerna shikhate ho.”

