Acclaimed director Madhur Bhandarkar, known for exploring brutally hard-hitting subjects in his movies, is gearing up with another riveting concept. The filmmaker’s next is titled Wives Of Bollywood, which will deal with the lives of the wives of Bollywood celebrities as they are surrounded by gossip, scandal, and luxury. The movie will be produced by Pranav Jain.

Madhur Bhandarkar has always been known for unraveling the harsh realities of society, especially in the entertainment industry. Hence, excitement is palpable in the air to see how Wives Of Bollywood pans out. The movie will focus on the unseen facets of the glamorous lives that these wives of the Bollywood stars live. Needless to say, it will also explore the not-so-pleasant side of their lives too, wherein they are embroiled in power struggles, scandals, and gossips.

Madhur Bhandarkar’s Wives Of Bollywood will also give a bold commentary on the inner social circles of the film industry. Speaking about the ambitious project, the director said, “There is a lot of speculation around the lives of Bollywood star wives, the aim is to bring these untold stories inspired by real incidents on the big screen.” Producer Pranav Jain, who will be collaborating with Bhandarkar again after India Lockdown, said, “We are thrilled to collaborate with Madhur sir once again after the success of India Lockdown. He has a reputation for creating authentic films, and this topic promises to be explosive, given the intrigue surrounding the lives of celebrity wives at home and in social settings.”

The movie is expected to go on floors early next year. It will also be interesting to see who ends up being the leading cast members of the Madhur Bhandarkar directorial. Before Wives Of Bollywood, Madhur Bhandarkar’s movies like Page 3, Fashion, and Heroine were also a compelling take on the state of the glamor industry.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Madhur Bhandarkar (@imbhandarkar)

Follow Koimoi for more Bollywood news and updates!

Must Read: Is Shraddha Kapoor Joining Nani in Odela 2? Latest Updates Inside!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News