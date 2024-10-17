Why Saif Ali Khan Nearly Turned Down His Iconic Role in Dil Chahta Hai – Get the Deets!

Saif Ali Khan debuted in the early 1990s, but his career took a significant turn with Farhan Akhtar’s Dil Chahta Hai. Interestingly, he initially declined to join the film due to concerns about his limited screen time in the second half.

In a candid 2001 interview, Saif shared his initial hesitation and how Dimple Kapadia encouraged him to reconsider, with Javed Akhtar providing reassurance. He recalled, “I’d said no because I was hardly there in the second half. Dimple asked me to reconsider, and Javed Saab assured me he’d look into things.” To his surprise, the film achieved massive success, making him realize that the length of a role isn’t everything.

Discussing his character, he said, “I’ve realized that the length of the role isn’t important. I signed on because of the two scenes in the restaurant and the car. I knew Sameer wouldn’t be forgettable. ”He added, “Even co-stars who hadn’t kept in touch have called. It feels good when your work is appreciated.”

The movie not only changed Saif Ali Khan’s career but also brought a significant change in the film industry. Farhan Akhtar decided to record live sound for Dil Chahta Hai. Initially, he was unsure how to use synced sound for the film. He shared, “I told Farhan, let’s just dub the film. Everyone is just dubbing the film in India. People are just to it. And, they played back a date to me. It was amazing. I remember Aamir smiling and asking, ‘Do you want to dub it’? And I said, No, we can never get that.”

Saif Ali Khan recently shared the screen with Jahnvi Kapoor and Jr. NTR in Devara: Part 1.

