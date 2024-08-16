When Madhur Bhandarkar Dropped A Truth Bomb On Fashion, “The Plot About The Model’s Drug Use & Affair With A Married Man Was All True”

Madhur Bhandarkar’s 2003 film Fashion, starring Priyanka Chopra and Kangna Ranaut, delved into the glamorous yet cutthroat world of the fashion industry. While the movie exposed the industry’s darker side, it became a blockbuster, achieving both commercial success and critical acclaim. The leading stars won National Awards for their performances. However, Bhandarkar once revealed that despite the film’s success, those around him questioned his decision to take on such a project.

In a conversation with Hindustan Times, the director explained, “Before Fashion, most of my films, from Chandni Bar to Traffic Signal, were small-budget films. In comparison, Fashion was a much bigger project in terms of scale. There were 11-12 sets for fashion shows. That’s why people were doubtful about this move and conveyed that I wasn’t making the right choice. People were apprehensive.”

He continued, “Even after the film was released, while there was a lot of appreciation, many thought that I had made a very dark film.”

Madhur Bhandarkar revealed that people from the fashion industry were “upset” with him for exposing the reality of the industry. He further explained that all his movies are based on real life, adding, “That’s what Madhur Bhandarkar films are about. The incident about the model taking drugs and having an affair with a married man was all true. A lot of people felt that I had exposed the reality. I believe there will always be people who like your work and those who don’t, and that’s normal.”

During the conversation, Bhandarkar was asked about his experiences while shooting Fashion. He shared that the atmosphere on set was always cheerful. Despite the intense scenes, he would crack jokes, mimic people, and have fun, sometimes to the point where Chopra had to stop him so she could deliver an emotional scene. Bhandarkar recalled one scene where Chopra had to cry while looking in the mirror, adding, “She shot it at 12 at night in an apartment. Nobody would believe it, but she was laughing and holding her stomach just before the scene. Yet, she performed it really well.”

Bhandarkar has recently revealed that a sequel to Fashion is in the works.

