Saif Ali Khan celebrates his 54th birthday today (August 16). The actor has had an illustrious career in Bollywood and is only experimenting with versatile roles at the current stage. However, he has also repeatedly grabbed eyeballs due to his controversies. In a throwback interview, the ‘Nawab’ of Bollywood revealed how he was punched in the face in a nightclub after he refused to dance with two women. The incident took place back in the 1990s.

In an interview with Lehren, Saif Ali Khan recalled how he had refused to dance with two women in a nightclub where he was with his friends. However, things heated up when their boyfriends got involved, and they did not take the Kal Ho Na Ho actor’s behavior well. Saif said, “It was unfortunate that we had a fight. After the premiere of Main Khiladi Tu Anari, I went to a nightclub with my friends. I was approached by two girls who kept asking me to dance with them. It happened for a while, and after some time I asked them to leave us alone. The girls were in the club with their boyfriends. I told them to take care of the girls because we did not want to talk to anyone at that moment. He did not like it. He said, ‘You have a million-dollar face, and I am going to spoil it.’ And then he punched me.”

However, Saif Ali Khan revealed that he refrained from filing a police complaint since he did not want any publicity through the incident. The Adipurush actor added, “I did not file any complaint because I didn’t want any publicity on that matter. But if people will blame for the fight, then I can always explain what went wrong.” Apart from this, Saif had also made headlines for getting into a brawl with an NRI businessman in the Taj Hotel back in 2012.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Saif Ali Khan plays the main antagonist in the Telugu film Devara. The movie also stars Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor in the lead roles. It will be released on September 27, 2024.

