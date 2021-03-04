While Scarlett Johansson has received immense love for her portrayals on-screen with projects like Black Widow, Jojo Rabbit and Marriage story, she has also brushed some controversies with her choices. It was back in 2018 when her casting as a transgender man in a film resulted in a huge backlash. The actor later even said she mishandled her response to the same. The comment went very much viral.

Back in 2018, Scarlett signed up to play a transgender man in Rub and Tug. A film about Dante Gill, who ran massage parlours that were actually prostitution dens in the 1970s and 80s. The controversy that arose after the news broke slammed the actor for promoting a lack of representation. She had even given out a statement later.

In a statement that Scarlett Johansson immediately released after the controversy, she said, “Tell them that they can be directed to Jeffrey Tambor, Jared Leto, and Felicity Huffman’s reps for comment,” as per NBC News. This was like adding more fuel to fire and backfired on her. Post this statement she withdrew her name from the project and was no longer apart.

A year after the controversy, Scarlett Johansson said that her statement that she released after the announcement was insensitive and mishandled. She wrote, “In hindsight, I mishandled that situation. I was not sensitive, my initial reaction to it. I wasn’t totally aware of how the trans community felt about those three actors playing — and how they felt in general about cis actors playing — transgender people.”

Scarlett Johansson added, “I wasn’t aware of that conversation — I was uneducated. So I learned a lot through that process. I misjudged that… It was a hard time. It was like a whirlwind. I felt terribly about it. To feel like you’re kind of tone-deaf to something is not a good feeling.”

