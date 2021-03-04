Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have been making it to the headlines a lot since last year. Their marriage has taken a tumultuous turn, and things did not end up as expected. The couple who were on the verge of a divorce for quite some time now has finally hit an extreme low and filed for a divorce. Well, it was not always that the Keeping Up With The Kardashian’s star and her hubby were out of love. There was a time when these two could not get their hands off each other, be it on social media or on Red Carpets.

Today, we bring to you such precious moments from certain Red Carpets, which saw Kim and Kanye locking their lips in front of the media. They looked happy and in love. We might not see such moments again in future, which is why we are taking you back on this nostalgic ride.

KANYE – KIM KISS ON THE 57th ANNUAL GRAMMY AWARDS RED CARPET

Kim Kardashian undoubtedly looked gorgeous on the red carpet of the 57th Grammy Awards. She looked so beautiful that even Kanye West could not stop himself from kissing her. We don’t blame you, Ye! Well, talking about the attire, The KUWTK star wore The Jean Paul Gaultier Spring 2015 creation, which was cut sinfully low to reveal her cleavage. It was also split all the way up to her crotch for major leg exposure. Not to forget, this dress was chosen by Kanye for his stunning wife.

KANYE – KIM KISS AT THE 2020 VANITY FAIR OSCAR PARTY

Yet again, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West stole all the limelight with their kiss of love at the 2020 vanity fair Oscar party. This time the kiss did not look as if it was forced…hahaha! Well, this time too, it was Ye who chose his wife’s attire as it was a Christmas present. KUWTK star wore Lee Alexander McQueen’s famed Oyster Dress from his spring collection, whereas Kanye kept it all black.

KANYE – KIM KISS AT THE NEW YEAR’S EVE COUNTDOWN AT 1 OAK NIGHTCLUB

This was the time when Kim was pregnant with Kanye’s baby, and both seemed to be in a happy place. The KUWTK star looked mesmerizing in a fitting black dress that showed a baby bump’s smallest hint. It was Kim who planted a kiss on Ye’s lips as the clock struck 12.

KIM – KANYE KISS AT SKIMS SHAPEWEAR LAUNCH

It was just last year when trouble had not knocked on the doors of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s marriage. These two looked so much in love. At the SKIMS Shapewear launch of the KUWTK star, the lovebirds tightly held on to each other while enjoying a quick smooch.

These 4 pictures were proof that Kim and Kanye were made for each other. But, it looks like they were not destined to be with each other.

