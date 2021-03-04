Meghan Markle is upset over reports that she bullied members of the royal staff, especially those close to her.

“The Duchess is saddened by this latest attack on her character, particularly as someone who has been the target of bullying herself and is deeply committed to supporting those who have experienced pain and trauma,” People magazine quoted a statement from the spokesperson of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

“She is determined to continue her work building compassion around the world and will keep striving to set an example for doing what is right and doing what is good,” the statement added.