As expected, Bad Newz showed good growth on Saturday as 10.55 crores more came in. On Friday the film had collected 8.62 crores so this is a good jump in numbers. For the kind of genre that the film belongs to, this jump is also on the expected lines. Neither is it too low, nor is it too high; it’s just right for the kind of audiences that it has been made for and since Saturday jumps are typically like this for a film which has opened the way Bad Newz has, things are moving in a predictable direction for it.

The film has been attracting audiences from all age-groups and many families have been enjoying the comedy-drama together in theatre halls; this means that the film will see good growth on Sunday as well. It’s not a laugh riot per se but does have ample smile through moments and word of mouth is also good. In a scenario like, one can expect decent numbers to come during the weekdays as well and that will take care of the overall lifetime number which is healthy. For Vicky Kaushal in particular, this is turning out to be a big deal indeed since it would be his third good success in just a little over 12 months, what with Zara Hatke Zara Bachke as well as Sam Bahadur turning out to be successful as well. As for Triptii Dimri, after a brief role in Animal where she was noticed in a big way, Bad Newz is her calling card as a mainstream heroine. Ammy Virk is popular in Punjabi cinema and this one would find him more visibility at an all-India level.

As for the collections in all-India, they stand at 19.17 crores, which means a weekend in excess of 30 crores is now a given. This also means that Bad Newz will now emerge as Vicky Kaushal’s second biggest ever after Uri – The Surgical Strike which had weekend collections of 35.73 crores.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

