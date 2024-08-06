Prabhas’ Kalki 2898 AD has emerged as a phenomenal success at the worldwide box office by performing beyond expectations. Apart from the domestic performance, the magnum opus did exceptionally well in the overseas market, fetching record-breaking numbers in several territories. Unfortunately, it missed an opportunity to cross Thalapathy Vijay’s Leo in the UK-Ireland. Keep reading to know more!

The Nag Ashwin directorial enjoyed the benefit of strong pre-release buzz and the superstar’s unprecedented stardom. As a result, it took an earth-shattering start and then maintained a stronghold due to positive reception among the audience. Despite being a front-loaded affair, the biggie displayed its legs by performing successfully for well over a month.

Speaking particularly about the collection in UK-Ireland, Kalki 2898 AD amassed £1.55 million in 39 days, as per trade analyst Nishit Shaw. Over the last weekend, it earned £1.8K, which shows that the film is in its final stage. With this collection, the dystopian epic has become the third highest-grossing South Indian film of all time in UK-Ireland.

In Indian rupees, Kalki 2898 AD earned 16.58 crores at the UK-Ireland box office. It missed Leo‘s £1.58 million by an inch. In Indian currency, Leo’s lifetime collection equals 16.88 crores. The top spot is ruled by Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, which earned £1.82 million (19.44 crores).

Meanwhile, the Prabhas starrer fetched a humongous total at the worldwide box office in 39 days. In India, it has earned an estimated total of 646.72 crores net so far. Including taxes, the gross domestic collection stands at 763.12 crores. In the overseas market, it has earned 283.80 crores gross so far. Combining both Indian and overseas gross, the worldwide box office collection stands at a staggering 1046.92 crores gross after 39 days.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

