Amid the incessant chatter about Deadpool and Wolverine smashing Box Office records, the indie horror flick Long Legs crawled past impressive milestones this week, proving that the Marvel juggernaut is not the only film governing the box office. The Neon horror movie starring Nicolas Cage just surpassed Furiosa A Mad Max Saga’s statewide earnings with a fraction of the budget.

Despite garnering rave reviews from critics and scoring a near-perfect score of 90% from review aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes, Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga,bombed at both international and domestic box office. Touted as one of the most anticipated films of 2024, the prequel to 2015 hit Mad Max: Fury Road earned $105M overseas and $67.4M domestically, for a worldwide haul of $172.4M.

Despite the good reviews, the George Miller film barely managed to recoup its staggering $168M production budget. Top critic Dwight Brown described the film as a rapturous phoenix. Despite the good reviews, the film didn’t connect with the audience.

Meanwhile, the indie horror flick Longlegs, with a budget of $10M, has overtaken Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga’s entire domestic take. According to World of Reel, Longlegs domestic earnings now stand at $67.5M. The horror film debuted with a perfect 100% score on rotten tomatoes, which has gone down a few points after its theatrical release.

Longlegs still boasts a fresh 86% critic score, with the Seattle Times describing it as “It’s a true sight to behold, but take care to not look too long. No matter how tightly you try to cling to sanity, one truth remains in “Longlegs”: We all go a little mad sometimes.”

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates.

