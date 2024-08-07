Dhanush’s directorial venture, Raayan, is on an unstoppable march at the box office. The film, released on July 26, has consistently defied expectations and is now on the cusp of several significant milestones.

The film, which has already secured its place as the actor’s highest-grossing film ever, has achieved yet another major milestone. Raayan has officially dethroned Aranmanai 4 to become the highest-grossing film in Tamil Nadu for 2024. The film has amassed a staggering 68.43 crore gross in the state alone. Sundar C, Tamannaah Bhatia, and Raashii Khanna’s Aranmanai 4 is the 2nd highest-grosser of the year in the state with a gross collection of 67.10 crore.

Dhanush‘s success extends beyond Tamil Nadu. Nationally, it has collected a net of 81.05 crore in 12 days, translating to a gross of 95.63 crore. The overseas market has also embraced Raayan, contributing 36.50 crore to the film’s global tally, which now stands at an impressive 132.13 crore.

As Raayan continues its box office dominance, the film industry and fans alike are eagerly awaiting its next milestone. The Dhanush-starrer is now aiming to beat the collections of Kamal Haasan-starrer Indian 2 with 150.94 crore.

Here’s a quick look at the Top 10 Highest-Grossing Tamil Films Worldwide Of 2024

Indian 2: 150.94 crore

Raayan: 132.13 crore

Maharaja: 109.13 crore

Aranmanai 4: 100.24 crore

Ayalaan: 76.41 crore

Captain Miller: 67.99 crore

Garudaan: 60.20 crore

Lal Salaam: 33.65 crore

Star: 25.92 crore

Siren: 20.13 crore

With its momentum showing no signs of slowing down, the film is undoubtedly on track to become the Highest Tamil Grosser of the year.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

