Raayan Box Office: Dhanush Starrer Recovers Almost 71% Of Its Budget In Just 8 Days!

After taking a solid start, Raayan has maintained a stronghold at ticket windows and ended its opening week on a strong note. At the worldwide box office, the film entered the 100 crore club in the first 7 days and is already among the top grossers in the career of Dhanush. In India, it started its journey on a good note and is aiming to recover the budget in the next few days. Keep reading to know more!

The Tamil revenge drama is the second directorial venture of Dhanush and it released in theatres on 26th July. It received decent to mixed reviews from critics and word-of-mouth is inclined majorly on the favorable side. Reactions for the first half and the second half are different, with many giving a thumbs up to the post-interval portion of the film.

Raayan started its journey at the Indian box office by fetching 13.70 crores, registering the biggest opening in Dhanush’s career. While a huge jump wasn’t seen over the opening weekend, an upward trend was definitely there. During weekdays, a decent hold was witnessed, and at the end of the week, it posted a total of 60.70 crores net.

Yesterday, Raayan showed a strong grip by bringing in 3.10 crores, witnessing a dip of just 6.06% compared to Thursday’s 3.30 crores. Including this, the film stands at a healthy total of 63.80 crores net after 8 days. With this, it has got one step closer in the journey of securing the success tag at the Indian box office.

For those who don’t know, Raayan reportedly carries a budget of 90 crores. Against this cost, the film has earned 63.80 crores, which means 70.88% of the total budget is already recovered. It needs 26.20 crores more to recover the cost and thereafter, it will be declared as a clean success.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

