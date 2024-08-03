Despicable Me 4 remains unhinged with the arrival of several new movies as it keeps crossing significant milestones. It has now reached a remarkable mark at the North American box office. The movie faces the Marvel biggie Deadpool & Wolverine in the theatres and probably lost a lot of screenings due to that. However, the Illumination creation has a wider appeal, probably because it is an animated feature.

The film’s official synopsis states, “Gru, supervillain-turned-Anti-Villain League agent, returns for a new era of Minions mayhem, alongside his wife and fellow Anti-Villain League agent Lucy, their three adopted girls—Margo, Edith, and Agnes—and the newest member to the Gru family, Gru Jr., who is intent on tormenting his dad. The family is forced to go on the run when they become targeted by escaped criminal Maxime Le Mal and his femme fatale girlfriend, Valentina.”

The Minions and Gru have reached a significant mark at the North American box office as they surpass Dune 2’s domestic Run. Denis Villeneuve‘s sci-fi magnum opus grossed $282.14 million in the US and was the highest-grossing film of 2024 globally but was dethroned by Inside Out 2. Meanwhile, Despicable Me 4, despite losing 502 theatres last Friday and with Deadpool & Wolverine‘s arrival, is going pretty strong.

According to Luiz Fernando’s report, Despicable Me 4 grossed another winning $2.4 million on the 5th Thursday. The film dropped only 30.8% from last Thursday and has hit $302.7 million at the North American box office. It is eyeing a $355 million-$375 million run in the US.

At the international box office, the movie is winning hearts with its content. It has reached a cume of $386.55 million overseas, surging the global collections to $689.28 million.

Despicable Me 4 was released in the US on July 3 and is running successfully in the theatres.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

