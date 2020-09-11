C U Soon: Fahadh Faasil Reacts To All Fan-Love For His Performance

C U Soon recently saw a global release on Amazon Prime Video and has been receiving rave reviews across for a great storyline, an amazing star cast and brilliant editing. The film was shot within a short span of 18 days without any fancy equipment except mobile phones.

Fahadh Faasil who’s essaying one of the lead roles in the film reacts to the comments that fans have shared across social media for the film in a recent social media post by Amazon Prime Video.

They shared on their social media with the caption, “Watch him react to the fan reviews and don’t forget to watch #CUSoonOnPrime @maheshNrayan #FahadhFaasil@roshanmathew22#DarshanaRajendran#SabinUralikandi @GopiSundarOffl@kunal_rajan@_VishnuGovind”

C U Soon is a gripping drama about a software engineer from Kerala who has been assigned by his family to help his Dubai-based cousin find his missing fiancee, after she leaves behind a video-based suicide note. This feature film is unique for being shot with a phone. The film also features Roshan Matthew & Darshana in lead roles.

C U Soon is directed and edited by Mahesh Narayanan, featuring cinematography by Sabin Uralikandi. The film is known to be Fahadh’s second collaboration with Mahesh which the audience was eagerly looking forward to.

All the audience, Malayalam or non-Malayalam have loved the film and are watching it all across and even the reviews by critics are nothing but praises for this unique film which is streaming successfully!

Must Read: Bigg Boss 14 EXCLUSIVE! Shehnaaz Gill Confirmed As The First Guest

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube