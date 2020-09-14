Since Sushant Singh Rajput’s death on June 14, the topic of insider-outsider in Bollywood or nepotism started making noise again. It started when Kangana Ranaut stated that the late actor had lost several projects to star kids and much more. Since then, this has been a neverending topic in every debate or discussion. Now, John Abraham has shared his views on the same.

John Abraham has made his career with no godfather in the industry. Since the early 2000s till today, he is one of the most popular actors in Bollywood. So what are his thoughts on this matter? Does he tag himself as an ‘outsider’? Well, the answer is no.

In an interaction with Hindustan Times, John Abraham revealed, “I don’t subscribe to such terms. This is your Twitter trending culture. I believe every individual, be it an insider or outsider, has his/ her own battles to fight. Whether you are gracious about it or bitter, it’s your decision, but you have to fight this battle. Every person has to prove a point, either you complain about it, or put your head down and bloody do your job. I am clear I have come here to do my job, and I will do it well.”

The actor was further asked the trending culture and such terms and why doesn’t he subscribe to them. John Abraham stated, “I create my own standards. Did I come from outside the industry and make it on my own? Yes. It’s a great example for people. Do I think people from the industry are gracious? They are damn bloody gracious. Are all of them gracious? Maybe not, but that exists everywhere in every industry.”

Well, that’s quite an answer to this entire debate on insider-outsider.

Meanwhile, on the work front, there are reports that John Abraham will share screen space with Shah Rukh Khan. Titled as Pathan, it’s a big-budget film which will be helmed by Sidharth Anand.

