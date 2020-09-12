Shah Rukh Khan's Hero To BATTLE John Abraham's Villain In YRF's Pathan - CONFIRMED!

Yash Raj Films have major plans for the 50th anniversary of the production house and adding to the mega announcement of the same, we have some good news coming in for all the Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham fans.

Reports of YRF’s Pathan starring King Khan and John has been doing the rounds on social media for a while.

Shah Rukh Khan fans have been waiting for him to announce his next film from so long. Time and again we see SRKians trending his hashtags on Twitter and asking to announce the next film. It seems like the wait is finally over.

According to a source close to PeepingMoon, SRK and John Abraham have signed and sealed the deal already. YRF next is Pathan which is a massive budget project with War director Sidharth Anand directing it and King Khan will be seen playing hero to John’s villain.

Pathan will be shot on a massive scale with Indian and foreign locations. The film will go on floors in January 2021 and will be wrapped up by the end of July 2021.

Earlier we reported that Deepika Padukone has been signed to play the leading lady in the film and her on-screen chemistry with SRK is anyway HIT. They’ve given some blockbuster hit films like Om Shanti Om, Happy New Year and Chennai Express together.

Yash Chopra’s 88th birthday celebrations at YRF is going to be huge.

We can’t wait to see Shah Rukh Khan finally announcing Pathan opposite John Abraham.

