Varun Dhawan Fans Upset After Shashank Khaitan’s Mr. Lele Gets Temporarily Shelved; One Fan Comments, “You Are Blocked For Life”

The failure of Street Dancer 3D has hit Varun Dhawan quite hard as he has become very picky about what projects he works on next. He already opted out of Remo D’Souza’s film Dancing Dad but Varun’s fans were not upset about it as they were getting to see him in Shashank Khaitan’s Mr. Lele. However, now the film’s shoot has also been pushed indefinitely.

The director of the film, Shashank, announced this morning that the film’s shoot has been postponed due to Varun and Janhvi’s busy schedule. “Hi Guys, here is an update on Mr. Lele. Karan, Varun and I have mutually decided to postpone the shooting of the film. It’s a script we all love and am sure will revisit soon. But scheduling the film was turning out to be very tough, as the film has a solid ensemble cast and the dates were just not falling into place,” Shashank posted on social media.

“I am very sure Varun and I will collaborate soon, either on Mr. Lele itself or on something new, as collaborating with him has always been the most joyful and fulfilling experience in my life,” he added. Varun also shared the post and wrote, “No one asks you when you left for the journey but only about when you arrive. Soon.”

कोई नहीं पूछता कब निकले कब चले,सब देखते हैं कि मजिंल पे कब पहुंचे. Soon…. https://t.co/AxbdDdxtwx — Varun Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) March 5, 2020

This did not go well with Varun’s fans, who were angry at him for canceling two films back to back. One of the users wrote, “Postpone means shelved. First Rannbhoomi, then the spy-thriller and now this one. Never mind. By the way, you are blocked for life.” Another user wrote, “Life is full of uncertainties, Can’t imagine that such a big brand like @DharmaMovies’s film is close to be shelved… #MrLele”

Postpone means shelved. First Rannbhoomi, then the spy-thriller and now this one. Never mind. By the way, you are blocked for life. @ShashankKhaitan ✋ — Anuj Ali (@AnujUnknown) March 5, 2020

Life is full of uncertainties,Can't imagine that such a big brand like @DharmaMovies's film is close to be shelved… #MrLele — movieman (@movieman777) March 5, 2020

now we deserve some update on ur film with Sriram atleast — Varun Wellwishers (@VWellwishers) March 5, 2020

This is not fair @Varun_dvn pehele Ranbhoomi now Mr.lele. maine to o marathi natak bhi dekha jispe ye film based thi. Aap date aage piche kr dete, film hi kyo cancl means postpone krdi. 24 Dec. Lal Singh nd 8 Jan. RRR I think that's reason behind that decision 😤 — Pravin Jadhavar (@PravinJadhavar4) March 5, 2020

Hello @Varun_dvn sir please notice me.

Don't play with our feeling please. I know date isn't your call. But this is the second time.

First on Ranbhoomi and now Mr. Lele.

I know Mr. Lele is shelved and is not happening.

So and you will collaborate with him in

Dulhania 3. — Varun Lover 😍 (@Varun_Lover_) March 5, 2020

I'm waiting for coolie to get flop literally 😑maybe after then only you will understand that you really have to stop doing these types of movies!! — Alia (@Mansi87261264) March 5, 2020

Many fans even urged him to sign a new darker film now that his dates are free. A user wrote, “Hey, since you have free dates, can you please sign something dark, thriller or mysterious and give us some exciting contents Smiling face with heart-shaped eyes would love to see you in a dark character.”

Hey, since you have free dates, can you please sign something dark, thriller or mysterious and give us some exciting contents 😍 would love to see you in a dark character 💓 — Varun's Mishie 💘 (@Varunsbaby) March 5, 2020

Well, only time will tell if the project ever gets to see the light of the day or not. Meanwhile, Varun Dhawan is currently busy shooting for David Dhawan’s Coolie No. 1 remake alongside Sara Ali Khan and also has a yet-untitled film with Sriram Raghavan in the making.

