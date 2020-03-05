Vir Das Gets THIS Beautiful Hamper By Old Monk For A Joke Around Them; Please Try Rolls Royce Next Time

Vir Das is one of the most popular and talented standup comedians we have in our country right now. Vir rose to fame with Aamir Khan’s Delhi Belly and went onto do many unusual and out of box roles in the Bollywood industry.

His last act of standup in Netflix’s ‘Vir Das For India’ got an amazing response from the viewers. He spoke about a lot of things in his standup including the oldest biscuit company in India, Parle-G, Chyawanprash and it’s ingredients, our Prime Minister, Narendra Modi and everyone’s favourite Old Monk. He presented a different kind of perspective on Indian history and people seem to have agreed and loved it.

Chyawanprash reacted to Vir das’ comment from his standup and sent him an exclusive hamper including a list of ingredients that goes in the making of the same with its benefits. Now, Old Monk has reacted to his comment and sent him a hamper that everyone would love to get and shared it on his Instagram and wrote, “Well…it’s gonna be an interesting weekend. Thanks #oldmonk :-) #virdasforindia”.

Well, we don’t know if Vir has already started writing a script for his next stand-up but here’s a suggestion, why not talk about Rolls Royce the next time!

