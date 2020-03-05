Opening Week Battle: Rohit Shetty’s Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 BEATS Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 13 In Television Ratings By A Huge Margin

Bigg Boss 13 is over and fans are missing it already. Well, there’s no confirmation on the next season yet but it’s replaced with Rohit Shetty’s Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi season 10 and is currently doing well on television. BARC just released the data for the 8th week of 2020 and it has already climbed to the second spot in the television ratings.

The opening week impressions for Bigg Boss 13 i.e. in the 40th week of 2019 were 4,859 whereas the opening week impressions for Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi season 10 are 8,392; which is almost double of Bigg Boss 13, as per BARC’s report for the 8th week of 2020. Bigg Boss 13 ranked 13th in the urban section during its opening week whereas Khatron Ke Khiladi season 10 is ranked 2nd in the urban section. It seems like it has already taken over Bigg Boss’s popularity and viewers are definitely loving the show.

On the work front, Rohit Shetty is coming next with Sooryavanshi that stars Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif in the lead role. The film is slated to release this month on March 24, 2020. The trailer has got an enormous amount of love and viewers are going gaga over it.

Meanwhile, Khatron Ke Khiladi airs every Saturday-Sunday at 9 PM on Colors TV.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!