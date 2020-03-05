Kumail Nanjiani To Bring Bollywood Alive In Marvel’s The Eternals

Kumail Nanjiani who is a Pakistani-American actor is all set to make his superhero debut in Marvel’s The Eternals. Kumail has revealed some really interesting details about his character in the film. Directed by Chloe Zhao, the story of the film revolves around an alien race named as Eternals.

These aliens are created by Celestials who have been Earth’s residents for over 7000 years. Their motto is to protect humanity from the bad guys in Deviants.

Kingo will be Kumail Nanjiani’s character name in the film and yes recently revealed that it’s all set in the modern age. In Deadline’s New Hollywood podcast, he revealed, “A lot of it takes place in the present day. My character, for instance, is like ‘Ok we’re supposed to keep a low profile, no one should know’. So I become a Bollywood movie star, that’s my secret identity. We’re all supposed to keep quiet and I’ve become the biggest Bollywood movie star.”

To get under the skin of a Bollywood star, Kumail started taking dance classes and it went on for months. He said, “It’s really a workout… And you know, there’s like 52 dancers, and 51 of them are professional dancers, and then there’s me.”

Apart from Kumail Nanjiani, The Eternals also stars Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek, Kit Harington, Richard Madden, Brian Tyree Henry, Gemma Chan, and Barry Keoghan. It’s all set to release on 6th November this year.

