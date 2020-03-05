Jacqueline Fernandez’s SHOCKING Revelations: “I Was Told To Change My Name To Muskaan & Do A Nose Job”

Jacqueline Fernandez has been in the industry for almost 10 years now and yet her infectious smile and her happy go lucky nature has not fizzled one bit. However, the Kick actress admits that it is not an easy task to maintain such a happy mindset all the time. Opening up about her ordeal as a newcomer to not just the industry but also to the country, the Sri Lankan beauty has said that everything right from her looks to her name was a point of discussion.

Opening up about the kind of things that were suggested to her in order to make it big in the show biz, Jacqueline has said, “The craziest thing was that when I came here, I never thought how to stand out or do things differently. I just wanted to be me. So, I didn’t put an act! People told me, ‘Do a nose job, change your name’ I was told to change my name to Muskaan. My agency had these suggestions: Should we change her name because Jacqueline Fernandez is too western. And the one feature of mine which I loved since childhood was my nose and then, someone asks me to change my nose.”

But Jackky said that she never let these things bother her or her spirit. In fact, speaking to Pinkvilla in the same interview, Jacqueline further said, “There was actually a major negative point to actually being the happy, its ok, positive kind of person, because what was happening was that after a point was that when you actually had a point to prove or wanted things to go your way, no one would kind of support you or take you seriously. It is really a struggle to be happy.”

She added, “It is so much harder to be happy then it is to be sad. It really easy to be sad and depressed all the time, because you get all the attention when you are sad and depressed, but when you are happy all the time, people are like, ‘no she’ll be fine’. I mean like be rude to her, be mean, break that news to her she’ll be fine because she’s a happy person, she’s a strong person so she’ll be ok. But you are human at the end of the day right, it’s really difficult to keep a brave and happy front all the time.”

Well, that really was quite a statement from the former Miss Universe Sri Lanka winner of 2006. Meanwhile, on the professional front, Jacqueline has a music video with Bigg Boss 13 runner up Asim Riaz and though there is no official word on Kick 2, Salman Khan has made it amply clear that the film will only be made with Jacqueline in the lead.

