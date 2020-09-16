Randhir Kapoor Makes Instagram Debut & Says It’ll Be ‘Just Fun’

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s father Randhir Kapoor has always been a private person in Bollywood. But his recent Instagram debut came as a surprise to everyone. The senior actor also shared some unseen Kapoor family pictures on his Instagram handle Daboo Kapoor.

The senior actor’s account is shared by his nephew Aadar Jain and daughter Kareena both. His Instagram debut comes a few days after Kareena opened her Instagram account. He has also revealed that it was his both daughters’ insistence that he opened an account on the photo-sharing app.

Taking to ETimes about his Instagram debut, Randhir Kapoor said, “It just happened and it was entirely Lolo (Karishma Kapoor) and Bebo’s (Kareena Kapoor Khan) decision. Kuch stock mein pictures padhe the, unhone account bana diya aur laga diye, bas.”

However, the veteran actor found himself in a predicament. He admitted that he is not a tech-savvy person and he would take help from his daughters whenever he intends to post something on Instagram. He said, “Now, Lolo and Bebo are saying that I ought to learn how to handle my account by ownself. But I am not tech-savvy at all. Mujhe bilkul nahi aata. Well, whenever I want to post, I think I shall ask Lolo and Bebo to shortlist some pictures and send it to me. I shall choose from them and ask them only to upload.”

Randhir Kapoor’s Instagram debut comes at a time when social media has become toxic. When he was asked how is he going to handle toxicity on social media? He clarified that he is still maintaining social distancing from social media and he is only on Instagram for some fun.

“No, no. I am not here (on Instagram) to make statements. I like my peace. I am happy in my space. My Insta will be just fun,” he said adding that he likes to read news from Newspapers.

The senior also seemed to be excited about Kareena Kapoor Khan’s second pregnancy. He said, “No preferences, daughter or son. We just want a healthy, happy child. And, let me tell you that the entire khandaan is looking forward to this.” Reportedly, the actress is due in February 2021.

Must Read: Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai Is Back On Track As Randeep Hooda Resumes Dubbing

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube