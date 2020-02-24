Here’s ONE Product From Your Kitchen That Kareena Kapoor Khan Swears By For Glowing & Healthy Skin

Kareena Kapoor Khan is one of the most talented and beautiful actresses of B-Town. She was recently seen in Good Newwz opposite Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh. The film went on to do great at the box office and was one of the highest grosser of 2019. We often wonder how Kareena manages to look picture perfect all the time.

Well, there is one thing that Kareena swears by and is carried out in the family by generations. She has adopted this from her mother, Babita and she adopted this habit from her mother. Yes, we are talking about almond oil.

We have often seen people talking about the benefits of almond oil and it does work wonders. You can use it on your skin, hair and cooking as well. Apart from this, Kareena also drinks a lot of water throughout the day to keep her skin hydrated and works out. She tries and eats home food even when she is shooting. She is a big-time foodie and her Punjabi genes don’t let her eat her parathas without ghee!

She is currently shooting for Laal Singh Chaddha opposite Aamir Khan in Chandigarh. The film is an adaptation of Tom Hanks classic, Forrest Gump. The film releases on Christmas this year.

