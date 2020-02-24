KGF Star Yash’s Wife Radhika Pandit & Daughter Ayra Enjoy Sunset At A Beach

Sandalwood star Yash and his better half Radhika Pandit are one of the most loved couples in Sandalwood. The star couple never fails to turn heads with their adorable posts and pictures with their little angel Ayra.

Radhika who shares over 1 Million plus followers on her Instagram handle shared an adorable picture along with her daughter Ayra. The Mother-daughter duo of Radhika Pandit and Ayra can be seen enjoying the view of sunset next to a beach.

Radhika along with the picture had a caption that read, “Sunsets like these… 🥰”

It didn’t take much time for the picture to go viral on the Internet, as Yash and Radhika fans took to Instagram to shower the picture with cute and adorable compliments.

Talking about Yash, the actor is busy these days filming final portions of the much-awaited KGF 2.

The Yash starrer has Bollywood star Sanjay Dutt as the lead antagonist. The action thriller also has Bollywood diva Raveena Tandon and the gorgeous Kannada actress Srinidhi Shetty as its leading ladies.

KGF: Chapter 2 is been helmed by Prashanth Neel, and it is bankrolled by Hombale Films.

The film will hit big screens this Monsoon in Kannada, Malayalam, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages.

