Kaithi Remake: Not Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh Or Hrithik Roshan, But THIS Bollywood Superstar To Reprise Karthi’s Role

Since the past few days, there have been speculations about the likes of Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh and Hrithik Roshan being considered to play the lead role in Hindi remake of Tamil action thriller Kaithi. The Tamil actioner which released last year on Diwali had the cash registers ringing as it grossed huge worldwide box office collections.

The latest news related to Kaithi remake is, as per a report from Pinkvilla.com, it won’t be Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh or Hrithik Roshan, but it will be Tanhaji star Ajay Devgn who will be reprising the role of Karthi in the Hindi remake of the action thriller.

As per the same report, Ajay Devgn recently saw Kaithi following which the makers of Hindi remake narrated the script to the star actor. Ajay is quite interested in the project and the talks between the makers and the actor are on.

The Hindi remake of Kaithi will be jointly produced by Reliance Entertainment and S. R. Prakashbabu, S. R. Prabhu of Dream Warrior Pictures.

For those unversed, Kaithi is an intense action thriller which released last year on Diwali received highly positive reviews from critics and the cast’s stunning performances made it an engaging watch.

The film was helmed by Lokesh Kanagaraj.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!