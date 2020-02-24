Box Office: Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan VS Bhoot & Ayushmann Khurrana’s 8 Major Clashes

Box Office: In more than 7 years of filmy career, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan star Ayushmann Khurrana has come a long way to establish himself as a star. His journey is truly impressive and on each occasion, he has treated us with versatility. Apart from his acting skills, the actor has an impeccable track record at the box office too. Interestingly, out of 14 films released, he has faced a major clash on 9 occasions.

Ayushmann Khurrana’s latest release Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan locked the horns with Vicky Kaushal’s Bhoot: Part One – The Haunted Ship, in which SMZS is expectedly, winning the race as of now.

Let’s take a look at Ayushmann Khurrana’s 9 major clashes at box office:

Vicky Donor VS Hate Story (2012)

Battling out at the box office with the very first film is always a clash to remember. Released in 2012, Ayushmann debut affair, Vicky Donor, released along with Vikram Bhatt’s Hate Story. With highly positive word-of-mouth, the former one won the race by garnering 40.01 crores against latter’s 14.02 crores.

Nautanki Saala VS Commando (2013)

Vidyut Jammwal’s Commando took a better start than Ayushmann starrer but both the films wrapped up their collection at 21 crores.

Hawaizaada VS Shamitabh VS Khamoshiyan (2015)

Ayushmann’s Hawaizaada saw the lowest opening amongst all and also ended its journey on a disastrous note. It earned a lifetime of 3 crores, while Shamitabh and Khamoshiyan collected 22.45 crores and 14.02 crores, respectively.

Meri Pyaari Bindu VS Sarkar 3 (2017)

Backed by YRF’s banner, Meri Pyaari Bindu featuring Ayushmann-Parineeti Chopra was a flop affair and collected almost similar (9.50 crores) to Amitabh Bachchan’s Sarkar 3 (9.60 crores).

Shubh Mangal Saavdhan VS Baadshaho (2017)

Based on a niche subject, Shubh Mangal Saavdhan emerged a Hit due to its controlled budget. On the other hand, Ajay Devgn-Emraan Hashmi’s Baadshaho was not a Hit but collected 78.02 crores, more than SMS’s 41.90 crores.

Bareilly Ki Barfi VS Annabelle: Creation (2017)

Hollywood biggie, Annabelle: Creation, toppled Ayushmann-Rajkummar Rao-Kriti Sanon’s light-hearted flick by earning 44.50 crores. The latter earned 34 crores and was a Plus affair.

AndhaDhun VS Loveyatri (2018)

Owing to popular music, Loveyatri was expected to work amongst youths but the tables got turned right from 2nd day onwards. AndhaDhun ended up collecting 72.50 crores as compared to Salman Khan’s Loveyatri (10 crores)

Badhaai Ho VS Namaste England (2018)

Released during Dussehra festive season, both the films enjoyed 4-day extended weekend. While Badhaai Ho made a lifetime of 136.80 crores, Namaste England was just a 1-week affair by making 8.25 crores.

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan VS Bhoot: Part One – The Haunted Ship (2020)

Released last Friday, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan is clearly dominating over Vicky Kaushal’s Bhoot. The former has earned 32.66 crores during weekend, while latter is lagging behind with 16.36 crores.

