Kangana Ranaut On Showbiz: "It Is Absolutely Intoxicating"

Actress Kangana Ranaut is making headline a lot nowadays owing to her comments and views on the ongoing investigation in actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, the drugs mafia in Bollywood and her tiff with the Maharashtra government. Now, the actress has made another remark, read on to know what she said.

Kangana, in a tweet on Wednesday morning, said that only people with a strong spiritual core can recognise the delusion that is showbiz. In a picture attached to the tweet, the Queen actress is seen applying lipstick.

Kangana Ranaut wrote, “Show business is absolutely intoxicating, this make believe world of lights and camera is designed to make one live and believe in an alternate reality, a little bubble of their own, it takes a very strong spiritual core to recognise this delusion.”

Show business is absolutely intoxicating, this make believe world of lights and camera is designed to make one live and believe in an alternate reality, a little bubble of their own, it takes a very strong spiritual core to recognise this delusion… pic.twitter.com/sVDGUemaDA — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 16, 2020

On Tuesday, Kangana Ranaut criticised Samajwadi Party MP and actress Jaya Bachchan for her remarks against people who are trying to tarnish the image of the film industry and questioned whether her stance would change if her children were involved.

She said, “Jayaji would you say the same thing if in my place it was your daughter Shweta beaten, drugged and molested as a teenage, would you say the same thing if Abhieshek complained about bullying and harassment constantly and found hanging one day? Show compassion for us also.”

Jaya Bachchan’s remarks in Parliament came after Kangana as well as Bhojpuri actor Ravi Kishan separately alleged that Bollywood was addicted to drugs.

Kangana recently returned to Mumbai after the after BMC demolished parts of her office in Mumbai, which they said was illegal. The actress returned to Manali on September 14, after spending 5 days in Mumbai.

Must Read: Ajay Devgn In YRF’S 180-Crore Budget Film, To Be ‘Dhoom’ In The Superhero Universe – Deets Inside!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube