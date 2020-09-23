Popular playback singer Shaan says that folk artists and daily workers are keeping the music heritage and industry intact, and it’s crucial for the society to support them in these trying times.

“Our country’s musical heritage is on the shoulders of our folk artists and in the present situation of the pandemic, it is very difficult for them to find livelihood and to feed their families. At this stage, it is very crucial for us to support our folk artists – our industry, workers who are keeping our heritage intact,” Shaan, 47, told IANS.

The singer is supporting the “very worthy” cause of ‘Together Louder Stronger’ by Anahad Foundation and Believe Entertainment, which is a fundraiser featuring renowned entertainment artists performing from their homes that will raise funds to support the unsung unseen performance industry workers (freelancers and daily wagers) and folk artists during the ongoing pandemic. It is aimed at conserving India’s beautiful folk music heritage and its artists.

While mainstream artists are now going digital and have found alternatives during these unprecedented times, it is the freelancers and daily wagers of this industry along with the folk artists for whom the lockdown has had a devastating impact. Up to 20 mainstream and independent, highly talented musician and stars of India like Shaan, Mame Khan, Jonita Gandhi, Benny Dayal, When Chai Met Toast, Bhuvan Bam, Nithyasree Mahadevan and others have come together to support these folk artists, workers and their families at this critical time through this fundraising initiative on Saturday, September 26, live on Facebook and YouTube channels of Anahad Foundation and Believe Entertainment.

Sharing his views on music bringing people together, Shaan shared: “During the pandemic where we have to maintain social distance, music is one thing that breaks through all the barriers, breaks through all the distances. Listening to music, even if it’s online, is a great connector especially when we are together and appreciating the same piece of music, from our homes. Music binds us all and has a positive effect, more so at a time when everyone is going through such hardships.”

How soon can musicians go back to performing on the ground for an audience? The noted singer says: “The world is waiting for a vaccine and hopefully that happens soon. 2020 is a year for self-help where we as musicians work harder on our skills and understand the kind of music we want to create and collaborate on. Come 2021, once everyone is comfortable in being in gatherings and groups, the quality of the music will be much better and the kind of music that we are going to listen to, understand and appreciate is going to be of a higher level. It’s going to be a good time for music starting in 2021.”

This initiative, according to Abhinav Agrawal, Founder – Director, Anahad Foundation, will try to provide financial aid to around 600 performance industry workers across the country.

