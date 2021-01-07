Deepika Padukone Is Alia Bhatt’s ‘Inspiration Of Beauty’, Check Out!

Actress Alia Bhatt has shared a birthday wish for actress Deepika Padukone, who turned 35 on Tuesday.

Alia posted a picture of Deepika on her Instagram Stories with a note praising the “Padmaavat” star.

“Happy birthday DP. You are and always be an inspiration of beauty and strength inside out! and here’s to many many more random adventures together… Love you!” Alia Bhatt captioned the image.

In the New Year, Deepika vacationed along with husband Ranveer Singh at an exotic Ranthambore resort in Rajasthan, while Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor were at the same resort.

Alia’s mother Soni Razdan, and Ranbir’s mother Neetu Kapoor and sister Riddhima were also holidaying with Ranbir and Alia.

Alia Bhatt will next be seen in Ayan Mukherjee’s “Brahamstra” along with Ranbir. Deepika has just finished shooting for filmmaker Shakun Batra’s yet-untitled next, which also features Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday.

Filmmaker Shoojit Sircar on Tuesday wished Bollywood star Deepika Padukone on her birthday, and also shared advanced wishes for late Irrfan Khan in the same post. While Deepika turned 35 on Tuesday, January 7 will mark Irrfan’s first birth anniversary since he passed away in April last year.

Sircar had directed Deepika and Irrfan in his 2015 superhit “Piku”, also starring Amitabh Bachchan.

“Happy birthday and warm wishes & joy @deepikapadukone And advance Happy Birthday wishes to dear Irfaan. @irrfan (Behind the scene pic from Piku),” wrote Shoojit Sircar, along with a behind-the-scenes still of the film.

