Salman Khan’s much-awaited film Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai released on Thursday, May 13 worldwide. The film was originally planned to release in theatres but due to the second wave of coronavirus pandemic and the resulting lockdown, the makers opted for a hybrid release.

While Radhe has been released on the pay-per-view platform, ZeePlex, it was released in theatres throughout the world. Prabhudheva’s directorial is released only in 3 theatres in India. Now the latest report reveals the weekend collection of the film released in 3 theatres.

As per Bollywood Hungama, Salman Khan’s Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai was only released only in the North-Eastern state of Tripura and that too only in 3 theatres 2 in Agartala (SSR Rupasi and Balaka Cinema) and one in Dharmanagar (SSR Dharmanagar). The report further stated that a trade analyst sharing the collection of the film said, “Radhe – Your Most Wanted Bhai collected around Rs. 10,432 on Day 1. On Friday, it jumped to around Rs. 22,518. On Saturday, the collections were around Rs. 13,485 and on Sunday as well, the collections were in the same range as Day 3. The four-day collections stand at around Rs. 59,920. All these are approximate figures.”

The trade expert further said, “Despite the second wave of Covid-19, fear psychosis over visiting cinemas and easy availability of the film online, it is praiseworthy that the small but significant number of viewers went to watch Radhe – Your Most Wanted Bhai in cinemas. The producers didn’t expect any collection from theatres in India. Salman Khan even said it on record. In this regard, the collections are not bad at all.”

All three theatres run 11 shows in a day due to a night curfew in the state which begins at 6:00 PM.

Previously, Salman Khan during a media interaction said, “The box office collection of Radhe – Your Most Wanted Bhai will be zero. This will be the lowest ever for a Salman Khan film. Let people be happy or sad with that. It is releasing in very few cinemas in India, overseas also the number of theatres are less than usual. So the box office collection will be very poor.”

