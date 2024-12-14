Shah Rukh Khan delivered one of the best career performances in Baazigar. The film, directed by Abbas Mustan, also stars Shilpa Shetty, Kajol, and Johny Lever in the lead roles. But did you know Shah Rukh Khan was not the initial choice of makers? Read on.

In an interview with Komal Nahta, the directors discovered why superstars Salman Khan and Anil Kapoor rejected the movie. He stated, “When we were ready with the script of Baazigar, we first went to Anil Kapoor. He was shooting for Roop Ki Rani Choro Ka Raja and said the subject was ‘too risky.’ He said it’s good, but I won’t do it. He refused politely”.

The producer then thought of calling and approaching Salman Khan. By then, Salman had become a star after Maine Pyaar Kiya, but he didn’t refuse to work because he had become a star but because he was influenced by his father, Salim Khan.

They recalled that Ratan Jain (producer) got in touch with Salman Khan, but he was doing Rajshri’s films then. It was family-oriented stuff. Salim Saab told us it’s too early for Salman to take this up. “

A movie or role rejected by an actor is often a gain for another. However, the role eventually went to Shah Rukh Khan, and the rest is history. Baazigar was a big blockbuster movie in the 90’s. For the unversed, the film also marked the debut of Shilpa Shetty.

For more such updates, stay tuned to Bollywood News

Must Read: Despatch On ZEE5 Ending Explained: What Does The End Of Manoj Vajpyee’s Film Mean?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News