Last Sunday Bigg Boss 16 ended and we saw MC Stan crowned as the newest winner. While Shiv Thakare and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary came in 2nd and third respectively, actress-model-politician Archana Gautam was announced as this season’s third runners-up. Before the ‘Miss Bikini India 2018’ title holder headed back to Meerut, we met her for an exclusive chat.

During this exclusive interaction with Koimoi, Archana got candid about many things including the show’s three hosts Salman Khan, Farah Khan and Karan Johar, her rapport with the housemates, her recently viral throwback video with actor Ravi Kishan and lots more. Scroll below for excerpts of our conversation.

Advertisement

Advertisement

On being asked her reaction to her 9-year-old video – featuring Ravi Kishan, going viral and fans digging up more content like this, Archana Gautam told us, “Seriously maine kabhi apne aap ko dhekha nahi tha. Ek woh video aur ek audition wala video jab mere samne aaya, main apne aap ko dhek ke boli, ‘Sh*t. Main aisi thi? Oh My God main kaisi thi.” Continuing further, Bigg Boss 16’s third runner-up said, “Aap dhekho uss waqt bhi mai aisi thi aur uss waqt Ravi sir ne mujhe dhekha aur mujhe raha dhikhayi.”

Crediting Ravi Kishan for telling her that she can be an actress, Archana Gautam added, “Aap ko pata hai, iss industry mein ek raah dikhane wala chahiye – joh aapko positive rakhe. Ravi sir ne mujhe bataya ‘Tum actor ban sakte ho.’ Sirf itna aur ussi cheez me mujhe umeed mil gayi. Aur unke bolne par mai Mumbai aayi — mai unse milli bhi thi, mere papa unse mile the, par busy hone ke naate woh bul nahi paaye. Issi waqt mummy ne bhagha diya mujhe ghar se ‘Tu jaa. Bhag jaa aur kar (joh karna hai).’”

The Bigg Boss 16 finalist ended by saying, “But Ravi sir ne bola tab maine yeh kiya. Shayad woh nahi bolte toh mai aaj yaha nahi hoti. Mere life mein, mere career mein — aaj joh mai yaha hu, iske peeche mai Ravi sir ka bahut bada haath manti hu. Ki unhone mujhe rah nahi dhikhayi uss moment mai toh shayad mai aaj yaha nahi hoti thi.”

Check out Archana Gautam’s exclusive chat with us here:

In case you missed it, check out the 9-year-old video of Archana interacting with Ravi Kishan on ETV’s Sales Ka Baazigar here:

For more news, updates and exclusives from the entertainment world, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Bigg Boss 16’s Archana Gautam Reacts To MC Stan Not Wanting To Be Her Friend & His Win Coming As A ‘Shocker’, Says “Uski Fan Following Kaafi Thi”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News