The Salman Khan led reality show has almost come to an end. The last eviction from the show was Sumbul Touqueer Khan which leaves the last 6 contestants in the house with Shalin Bhanot, MC Stan, Shiv Thakare, Archana Gautam, Priyanka Choudhary Chahar and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia. Amid the lot, if there’s one contestant who has been entertaining throughout and is also winning hearts across the country is Archana. Today, we bring you a throwback video of the star from 9 years ago which is now going viral on social media where she can be seen talking with Ravi Kishan and netizens are reacting to it. Scroll below to watch the video.

Archana has become quite popular on social media ever since she entered the BB house. Fans have been liking her game antics and she’s full entertainment and there’s never a dull moment when she’s on television. Gautam now has over 1 million followers on Instagram and fans are rooting for to enter the top 5 finalists.

Now coming back to the topic, Archana Gautam’s video from 9 years ago is going viral which happens to be from a reality show where Ravi Kishan is a judge. Nervous Gautam is so candid even while talking to the Bhojpuri star and that’s one quality her fans adore about her.

An Instagram ‘Khabri Page’ for Bigg Boss has shared the video, take a look at it below:

Reacting to Archana Gautam’s video on Instagram, a user commented, “She is a star…..she never talked about her background….we cab clearly see har hard work payed off…u should win bigboss16.”

Another user commented, “Kisko pta tha ye ladki aage chl k choti sardarni ko rulaegi.”

A third user commented, “Sab apni mehnat ka raag alapte rehte hai lekin is bandi ne kabhi apna struggle ko apne mudde ka sahara nahi banaya …..🥰 Love you archu ❤️❤️”

What are your thoughts on Bigg Boss 16 star Archana Gautam’s throwback video from 9 years ago? Tell us in the space below.

