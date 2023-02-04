Shalin Bhanot is currently a part of Bigg Boss 16 and is playing really well in the Salman Khan led reality show. His ex-wife Dalljiet Kaur who was a part of the 13th season is reportedly tying the knot with her long time beau Nikhil Patel who happens to be a UK-based businessman and will soon be moving abroad along with her son Jaydon that she shared with her ex-husband. In a recent interview, the actress opened up on co-parenting her son with Bhanot and gave an insightful answer to it while justifying her side of the story. Scroll below to read the scoop.

For those of you who don’t know, Shalin and Dalljiet were married from 2009 to 2015 and share a 9-year-old son together. Bhanot was recently dominating the headlines for his brewing romance with Tina Datta who was his housemate in the reality show but their relationship/friendship didn’t solidify.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In a recent interview with ETimes, Dalljiet Kaur opened up on marrying her long time beau Nikhil Patel and said, “The wedding is in March, and I am still figuring out a lot of things. I will move to Nairobi (Africa) for a couple of years, as Nikhil is placed there for work right now. We will eventually move back to London, where he was born and raised.”

When asked about how she is planning to co-facilitate her son Jaydon’s meeting with father Shalin Bhanot, Dalljiet Kaur said, “Jaydon needs to have the most normal life and he can only have that if he has his people, including Shalin, around him. Shalin is more than welcome to meet Jaydon and I will bring him to India to meet him. He should know that his father loves him. Hamein iss bachhe ka sochna chahiye jiska koi lena dena nahi hai jo bhi jhagde hue ya nahi hue. Both of us need to step up as his parents and this is our chance. If Shalin gets married, I will be the one to introduce that girl to Jaydon.”

Shalin, who happens to be inside the BB house currently is mostly unaware of his ex-wife Dalljiet’s wedding with Nikhil, and it’ll be interesting to see him take on the same once he comes out of the reality show.

What are your thoughts on Dalljiet Kaur co-facilitating parenting duties with Shalin Bhanot as she plans to move abroad with soon-husband-to-be Nikhil Patel? Tell us in the space below.

Must Read: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Is Shailesh Lodha’s Cryptic Post “Har Baat Pe Jhooth Bolne Wale…” After Makers’ Dismiss Reports Of His Pending Payment Hinting At Something?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News