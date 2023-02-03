Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Releases On Disney+ Hotstar & Here Are 5 Reasons To Watch The Film With Your Family This Weekend!

Prepare yourself for a heart-racing adventure as Disney+ Hotstar unveils the highly anticipated film, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam. In this latest venture, the Wakandans face the fight of their life against an enemy that has remained hidden from them, Namor and the Talokan nation. Directed by Ryan Coogler, the award-winning film stars Letitia Wright, Lupita Nyong’o, Angela Bassett, Tenoch Huerta, Winston Duke, Dominique Thorne and Danai Gurira.

With the blockbuster film now streaming, here are five reasons why you need to mark your calendars and take a break from the daily grind to immerse yourself in this action-packed spectacle:

Women Rule and Fight

Advertisement

Advertisement

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has on display the brave Wakandan women in full force, fighting and going out of their way to support each other through the difficult time of the passing of King T’Challa. They help each other during this time of mourning and propel each other to keep fighting for the future of Wakanda. The depths of their characters are well explored and are made to shine throughout the movie.

Captivating Soundtrack

The soundtrack does an excellent job of setting up the scene with African and Mayan-inspired music used for the Wakandans and Talokans respectively. Each of them has its own theme used to represent them and their culture and heritage perfectly, and each beat builds up the scene and can send chills down the spine. The star-studded music cast includes Rihanna, Burna Boy, Tems, Fireboy DML, OG DAYV, Future, CKay, PinkPantheress, E-40, Alemán, Rema, Blue Rojo and more.

Introducing the Most Powerful Anti-Hero

The movie sets the stage for Marvel’s latest introduction. The Talokans, an underwater civilisation hidden from the world, and their fearsome leader, Namor, played by Tenoch Huerta. The introduction of Namor sees him become Marvel’s most powerful Anti-hero yet, possessing many incredible weapons and abilities up his sleeve. The threat he poses to the Wakandans is unmatched.

A Vibrant Tribute

The movie shows the passing of the Black panther torch from King T’Challa to Shuri. It is a beautiful tribute to King T’Challa and everything he represented. Hope, unity, kindness, courage and many other qualities are what made King T’Challa great and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever encompasses that perfectly to pay respects to one of the greatest heroes to have lived.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever dominates the 2023 Academy Award Nominations

The highly anticipated sequel to the 2018 Oscar-winning Black Panther film received five Oscar nominations across various categories. Angela Bassett was recognized for her outstanding performance with a nomination for Best Supporting Actress, while Ruth E. Carter received a nod for Best Costume Design. The film was also nominated for Best Original Song for “Lift Me Up”, with music by Tems, Rihanna, Ryan Coogler, and Ludwig Goransson, and lyrics by Tems and Ryan Coogler along with nominations in other categories. With its talented team behind the camera and a passionate fanbase, it’s no wonder that Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is poised to be one of the biggest hits of the year.

Experience life as a Wakandan with Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar!

Must Read: Stranger Things’ Millie Bobby Brown Is Not Doing ‘Eleven’ Spin-Off? Writers React To The Rumours Saying This!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News